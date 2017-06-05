One of the most important players in the auto parts global industry...

The confirmation came from the Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, who had a meeting in Bucharest with the representatives of the Japanese company at the end of last month. According to a press release of the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, at the end of May 2017, Minister Alexandru Petrescu discussed with Calsonic Kansei Japan representatives about the company's expansion plans in Romania, aiming to build a new production unit of auto parts, as well as to transfer certain production capacities from Asia to Romania.

