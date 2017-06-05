One of the most important players in ...

One of the most important players in the auto parts global industry...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The confirmation came from the Minister for the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, who had a meeting in Bucharest with the representatives of the Japanese company at the end of last month. According to a press release of the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, at the end of May 2017, Minister Alexandru Petrescu discussed with Calsonic Kansei Japan representatives about the company's expansion plans in Romania, aiming to build a new production unit of auto parts, as well as to transfer certain production capacities from Asia to Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC