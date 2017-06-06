New connections introduced on express train from Istanbul to Sofia

The Turkish State Railways introduced on June 2 connections to Belgrade and Bucharest on the Istanbul-Sofia Express, which was launched on Feb. 20. According to the announcement on the TCDD website, the express train between Istanbul and the Bulgarian capital Sofia started making stops in the Romanian capital Bucharest on June 2. The connection to the Serbian capital Belgrade was scheduled to be guaranteed starting June 3. The Belgrade connection will be available until Sept.

