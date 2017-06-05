New arrest warrant for Sebastian Ghita issued in Ponta-Blair case
Supreme Court magistrates issued a new arrest warrant for businessman Sebastian Ghita, in the case that concerns the visit that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair paid to Romania, a case in which ex-Prime Minister Victor Ponta is also criminally prosecuted. The decision, taken by High Court of Cassation and Justice Judge Aida Popa, is not final but is executory.
