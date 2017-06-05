More than 100 Romanian NGOs, individu...

More than 100 Romanian NGOs, individuals join to stop same-sex marriage constitution change

More than 100 Romanian NGOs and individuals have launched a new civic platform asking Romanian politicians to stop the referendum for changing the definition of the family in the country's constitution, Hotnews reported. The new platform is called RESPECT.

Chicago, IL

