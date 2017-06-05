More than 100 Romanian NGOs, individuals join to stop same-sex marriage constitution change
More than 100 Romanian NGOs and individuals have launched a new civic platform asking Romanian politicians to stop the referendum for changing the definition of the family in the country's constitution, Hotnews reported. The new platform is called RESPECT.
