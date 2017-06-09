Military-style weapon found in truck ...

Military-style weapon found in truck that crashed into DC officers, city worker, police say

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Police found a military-style weapon in the white pickup truck that crashed into two D.C. bicycle officers and a transportation worker Thursday night here, the police chief said on Friday. But D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators have no reason to believe the crash that left one of the officers critically injured was an act of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC