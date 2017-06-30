Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on Arges County accident

Prosecutors with the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Military Tribunal have opened a criminal case investigating the accident in Arges County that killed three servicemen, after a truck capsized in a ravine. A military truck carrying 13 soldiers of the 30th Mountain Troops Battalion capsized Thursday evening around 21:00, in a ravine at Valea Urdei, Arges County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.