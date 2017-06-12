MiG 21 LanceR aircraft crashes in Romania, pilot manages to catapult

A MiG21 LanceR aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces crashed in Constanta county, in south eastern Romania, in an area close to the Mihai Kogalniceanu airport on June 12, the Romanian Defense Ministry said. The pilot of the plane, lieutenant commander Adrian Stancu, managed to catapult himself during the landing maneuvers and has been airlifted to the Constanta County Hospital.

