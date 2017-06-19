Midsummer celebrations in Bucharest t...

Midsummer celebrations in Bucharest this weekend

The Sanziene , a traditional celebration of the middle of summer and of nature and fecundity, is marked this weekend in Bucharest with several events. The Romanian Peasant Museums is holding on Saturday, June 24, a workshop, an exhibition and a storytelling session about medicinal herbs.

