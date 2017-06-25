Measles epidemic reaches 7,282 cases,...

Measles epidemic reaches 7,282 cases, 30 deaths in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The total number of measles cases, which have been confirmed in Romania until Friday, June 23, reached 7,282, with 30 deaths recorded. A 31st death, which is possibly due to measles, is being under investigation in Arad, according to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC