Measles epidemic reaches 7,282 cases, 30 deaths in Romania
The total number of measles cases, which have been confirmed in Romania until Friday, June 23, reached 7,282, with 30 deaths recorded. A 31st death, which is possibly due to measles, is being under investigation in Arad, according to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases .
