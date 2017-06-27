London consortium could take over Mar...

London consortium could take over Marfin Bank Romania

13 hrs ago

Local lender Marfin Bank Romania, which the Cyprus Resolution Fund has put up for sale, is about to be taken over by a consortium in London, consisting of Duet Private Equity and Argo Capital Management, according to market sources cited by local Ziarul Financiar . The Cyprus Resolution Fund preferred the offer of the London investors to other offers.

Chicago, IL

