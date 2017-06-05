Largest bank in Romania finishes funds for First House program
BCR, the largest bank in Romania based on its assets, finished in March its funds for the First House lending program and doesn't accept new applications anymore, said Dana Demetrian, BCR executive vice president. The average age of the bank's customers who applied for the First Home Program is 30-35 years, she added.
