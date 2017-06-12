Large family festival happening near ...

Large family festival happening near Bucharest this weekend

A family festival with numerous events for children and parents is happening this weekend near Bucharest, in Buftea, on the Stirbey domain. The event, called Zurlandia , and organized by the famous kid entertainers at Gasca Zurli, covers 80,000 sqm.

