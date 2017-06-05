Investor of Romanian origin wants to ...

Investor of Romanian origin wants to bring crumb-free bread to space missions

A German investor of Romanian origin is working on having crumb-free bread available for astronauts on the International Space Station and on missions to other parts of the Universe, as regular bread is currently banned in space missions. The stake of an EUR 3 million first phase is not only improving the quality of life for outer space missions and later for space exploration but also selling on Earth sourdough cultures made in space.

Chicago, IL

