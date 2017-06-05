Iasi City Hall to award Romanian bake...

Iasi City Hall to award Romanian baker who fought terrorists in Borough Market attack

Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Florin Morariu , the Romanian baker who fought an attacker at Borough Market in the London terror attack on June 3 will be awarded by the City Hall of Iasi, a city in eastern Romania, News.ro reported. The Iasi mayor, Mihai Chirica, said that Morariu, a Iasi native currently working in the UK, will receive a distinction from the municipality for his courageous act of confronting the terrorists who stabbed several in London.

Chicago, IL

