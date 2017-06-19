Hungarian gastro-cultural fair, organized near Bucharest this weekend
The Mogosoaia Park near Bucharest will host a fair dedicated to Hungarian gastronomy and culture this weekend, on June 24 and June 25. The best of the small food producers and craftsmen from Harghita, Covasna and Mures will participate in this special edition of the gastro-cultural trade fair Ozosep. In addition to food products such as cheese, bread, honey, and cakes, the visitors will also find leather items, toys, pottery, natural cosmetics, jewelry, and decorative objects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC