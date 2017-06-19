Hungarian gastro-cultural fair, organ...

Hungarian gastro-cultural fair, organized near Bucharest this weekend

The Mogosoaia Park near Bucharest will host a fair dedicated to Hungarian gastronomy and culture this weekend, on June 24 and June 25. The best of the small food producers and craftsmen from Harghita, Covasna and Mures will participate in this special edition of the gastro-cultural trade fair Ozosep. In addition to food products such as cheese, bread, honey, and cakes, the visitors will also find leather items, toys, pottery, natural cosmetics, jewelry, and decorative objects.

Chicago, IL

