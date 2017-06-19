Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania...

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, meetings with Premier...

The leaders of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania met on Monday with both Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Secretary General of the Government, Victor Ponta, and also with the leaders of the Social Democratic Party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats , Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, respectively, stated for Agerpres the chairman of the UDMR parliamentary group in the Deputies' Chamber, Korodi Attila. According to the latter, the Union's representatives haven't made any decision, however, the current situation has been discussed.

Chicago, IL

