How many Governments were toppled in Romania by no-confidence motions?

In the last 26 years, 33 no-confidence motions were tabled in Parliament, excluding the one that PSD and ALDE have now tabled against their own Government. Of the motions tabled, only two were adopted.

Chicago, IL

