How early to arrive at Bucharest airport during summer traffic
The Bucharest National Airport Company is advising passengers to come to the airport three hours before their flight is scheduled to depart because of the substantial traffic increase over the summer period. "Taking into account the significant traffic increase over the summer period, when many charter flights are added to the flight schedule, we advise passengers to come at the airport three hours before their flight [e.n. is scheduled to depart].
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC