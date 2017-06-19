How early to arrive at Bucharest airport during summer traffic

The Bucharest National Airport Company is advising passengers to come to the airport three hours before their flight is scheduled to depart because of the substantial traffic increase over the summer period. "Taking into account the significant traffic increase over the summer period, when many charter flights are added to the flight schedule, we advise passengers to come at the airport three hours before their flight [e.n. is scheduled to depart].

