Hottest day of the year: Red heat alert in Romania on July 1

Saturday, July 1, will be this year's hottest day in Romania so far, as 19 counties and the capital Bucharest will be under a red alert of extreme heat. This means that the temperatures could reach 44 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Chicago, IL

