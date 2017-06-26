Higher salaries in Romania's army fro...

Higher salaries in Romania's army from next month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The military and contract staff in Romania's Ministry of National Defense will see a 15% salary increase starting July 1, said the interim labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu . The pension point will increase to RON 1,000 on the same date, resulting in higher pensions, she added, reports local Agerpres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC