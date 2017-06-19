Hero plastic surgeon who treated victims of Romania nightclub fire awarded OBE

Dr Sarah Pape, consultant at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, has received the honour for her services to burns patients in the UK and Romania A Newcastle plastic surgeon who flew to Bucharest to treat victims of a devastating nightclub fire has been awarded an OBE. Dr Sarah Pape, consultant at the Royal Victoria Infirmary , has received the honour for her services to the treatment of burns patients in the UK and Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.