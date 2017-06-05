Heavy rain alert covers most of Romania, including Bucharest

A total of 36 counties in Romania, as well as the capital Bucharest, will be under a yellow alert of heavy rain and storms between Wednesday, June 7, starting at 18:00, and Thursday, June 8, at 23:00. According to the warning, the quantities of water will exceed 30 liters per sqm, and can even reach 50-70 liters per sqm in some areas.

