Heavy rain alert covers most of Roman...

Heavy rain alert covers most of Romania, including Bucharest

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

A total of 36 counties in Romania, as well as the capital Bucharest, will be under a yellow alert of heavy rain and storms between Wednesday, June 7, starting at 18:00, and Thursday, June 8, at 23:00. According to the warning, the quantities of water will exceed 30 liters per sqm, and can even reach 50-70 liters per sqm in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC