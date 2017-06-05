Greenpeace highlights top areas for i...

Greenpeace highlights top areas for illegal logging in Romania

A total of 9,444 cases of illegal logging were registered in Romania in 2016, which represents an average of 26 cases per day, according to a Greenpeace Romania report. Figures show that civil society involvement played an extremely important and unprecedented role in identifying and reporting cases of illegal cuts.

