Greenpeace highlights top areas for illegal logging in Romania
A total of 9,444 cases of illegal logging were registered in Romania in 2016, which represents an average of 26 cases per day, according to a Greenpeace Romania report. Figures show that civil society involvement played an extremely important and unprecedented role in identifying and reporting cases of illegal cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC