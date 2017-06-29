Greenpeace: 100 hectares of forest il...

Greenpeace: 100 hectares of forest illegally logged in Romania

Almost 100 hectares of forests in Romania's Cindrel Mountains have been illegally logged, Greenpeace Romania said, quoted by Agerpres . Meanwhile, the Sibiu Forests Department and the Brasov Forestry Guard are ignoring these violations of the Forests Code, the organization added.

