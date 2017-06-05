Google features Romanian traditional costumes in virtual fashion exhibition
More than 180 museums, fashion institutions, schools, and archives from around the world, including the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest, have teamed up for We Wear Culture, the new virtual fashion exhibition by Google Arts & Culture, which puts in one place 3,000 years of fashion culture. The Romanian Body-Coat collection presented by the Romanian Peasant Museum within the We Wear Culture project is dedicated to traditional costumes in Romania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC