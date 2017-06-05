Google features Romanian traditional costumes in virtual fashion exhibition

More than 180 museums, fashion institutions, schools, and archives from around the world, including the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest, have teamed up for We Wear Culture, the new virtual fashion exhibition by Google Arts & Culture, which puts in one place 3,000 years of fashion culture. The Romanian Body-Coat collection presented by the Romanian Peasant Museum within the We Wear Culture project is dedicated to traditional costumes in Romania.

