German sealing systems producer opens...

German sealing systems producer opens factory in Sacele, Romania

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Reiff Elastomertechnik, the German company that produces sealing and isolation systems including for the motor vehicle industry, has opened a factory in Sacele, Brasov county, in central Romania. The company will deliver from there materials to its customers that have already entered the local market, such as the German car parts producer Hella, reports local Profit.ro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC