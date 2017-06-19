German sealing systems producer opens factory in Sacele, Romania
Reiff Elastomertechnik, the German company that produces sealing and isolation systems including for the motor vehicle industry, has opened a factory in Sacele, Brasov county, in central Romania. The company will deliver from there materials to its customers that have already entered the local market, such as the German car parts producer Hella, reports local Profit.ro.
