Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu Standing Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

Along with 13 others, Iliescu was indicted for the violent clampdown on demonstrations in June 1990 that ended with more than 1,000 casualties. The trial of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu , former Prime Minister Petre Roman, and other high-ranking officials allegedly involved in quashing peaceful protests in central Bucharest in June 1990 has begun, Reuters writes .

