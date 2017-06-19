Former Romanian mayor to stand trial ...

Former Romanian mayor to stand trial for 858 counts of bribery

18 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Sarolta Porsztner, the former mayor of Salacea commune in Bihor county, will stand trial for bribery. She allegedly requested various amounts of money from local government employees to give them bonuses.

Chicago, IL

