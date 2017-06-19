Former Romanian FinMin charged in new...

Former Romanian FinMin charged in new bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

A public servant from the Olt Real Estate Cadastre and Publicity Office was accused of taking bribes for three years from a company controlled by Valcov, reports local News.ro . Darius Valcov is the author of the Social Democratic Party ' s Governing program, according to statements made by PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC