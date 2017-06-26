Former Romanian county council presid...

Former Romanian county council president gets four-year prison sentence

Nicolae Iotcu, the former president of the Arad county council, was sentenced to four years in prison for influence peddling, after the Timisoara Court of Appeal rejected all the appeals in this case yesterday. otcu was first sentenced to four years in prison at the end of March by the Timis Court.

Chicago, IL

