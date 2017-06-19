Firea, after Ponta's attack: He can b...

Firea, after Ponta's attack: He can be accused of abuse of office...

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea claims Victor Ponta can be accused of abuse of office for the statements he made at the Victoria Palace and on Facebook, and that "the secretary general of the Government is not allowed to engage in politics and to convey political messages." "From what I knew, the secretary general of the Government - who is Mr Victor Ponta, or so he considers -, the highest-ranking civil servant in the country, is not allowed to engage in politics, to convey political messages.

