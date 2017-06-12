Final court hearing in case in which Neculai Ontanu is indicted for...
At the final court hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors asked the Bucharest Court of Appeals to rule the maximum sentence - ten years in jail - against former Bucharest District 2 Mayor Neculai Ontanu, in the case in which he is indicted for passive bribery. The court ruling is pending.
