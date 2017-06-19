Ex-officer of Romania's Protection an...

Ex-officer of Romania's Protection and Guard Service gets final sentence for child pornography

The Iasi Court of Appeal ruled a final four-year prison sentence for Emanoil Petrea, a former officer of Romania's Protection and Guard Service , for child pornography and sexual intercourse with a minor, reports local News.ro. SPP is the institution designated to protect and defend dignitaries.

Chicago, IL

