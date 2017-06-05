European Commission Deputy Secretary-General Paquet to visit Romania on Friday

European Commission Deputy Secretary-General Jean-Eric Paquet will be paying an official visit to Romania on Friday to meet state officials to discuss main aspects related to human rights observance in Europe as well as securing the right transposition and on schedule of the EU legislation, the European Commission Representation in Bucharest said Thursday in a press statement. Paquet will meet Cristian Marius Badescu , representative of the working group in charge with preparing Romania's six-month tenure as president of the Council of the European Union, in an informal meeting.

