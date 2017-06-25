Emmanuel Macron accepts Romanian President's invitation to visit Romania

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, saying that it was "very, very good" and agreed that Romania and France would work together to strengthen the "European formats". The French President accepted Klaus Iohannis' invitation to visit Romania in the following period, announced Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to Paris, on Friday.

