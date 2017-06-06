EC urges Romania to build Pitesti-Sib...

EC urges Romania to build Pitesti-Sibiu highway

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The European Commission has urged Romania to build the Pitesti-Sibiu highway, which is currently a missing segment of the Rhine-Danube Pan-European Corridor, part of the Trans-European Transport Network . "This highway is the highest investment priority," said the Romanian-born European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu, reports local Hotnews.ro .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC