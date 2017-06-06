EC urges Romania to build Pitesti-Sibiu highway
The European Commission has urged Romania to build the Pitesti-Sibiu highway, which is currently a missing segment of the Rhine-Danube Pan-European Corridor, part of the Trans-European Transport Network . "This highway is the highest investment priority," said the Romanian-born European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu, reports local Hotnews.ro .
