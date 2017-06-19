Double Tree by Hilton hotel opens in ...

Double Tree by Hilton hotel opens in western Romania city

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opened in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania after local five-star City Plaza rebranded as DoubleTree by Hilton Cluj - City Plaza. The hotel, which is managed by Transylvania Trek, is the first unit opened under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand in the city, and the second Hilton branded one after the Hampton by Hilton Cluj-Napoca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC