Double Tree by Hilton hotel opens in western Romania city
A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opened in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania after local five-star City Plaza rebranded as DoubleTree by Hilton Cluj - City Plaza. The hotel, which is managed by Transylvania Trek, is the first unit opened under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand in the city, and the second Hilton branded one after the Hampton by Hilton Cluj-Napoca.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
