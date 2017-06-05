DJ Sprinkles, Hunee, Mall Grab, and More Confirmed for Neversea 2017

DJ Sprinkles , Hunee , Mall Grab , and more leading names have been confirmed for this year's Neversea -the new Romanian seaside festival hosted by the team behind the country's most renowned festival, Untold . With over 100 artists and seven stages set across 2 km of beautiful sandy beach, Neversea will be the biggest music festival ever to be held on the Romanian seashore.

