Creator of Dexter book series joins l...

Creator of Dexter book series joins literature festival in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

American crime novelist Jeff Lindsay , known for his novels about vigilante Dexter Morgan, will come to the Iasi International Festival of Literature and Translation , taking place between October 4 and October 8, 2017. After studying theater, Lindsay worked as a director and actor, as well as a teacher, singer, composer, sports news anchor, cook, gardener and sailing instructor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC