Colliers International assigned to manage building which houses the...

The real estate consultancy company Colliers International was assigned by Hili Properties group to provide property management services for the Art Business Center office project, which houses the largest private hospital in Romania. Thus, Colliers International reaches a managed portfolio of over 280.000 leasable sqm and enters a new segment, that of private hospitals, marking a premiere for the local property management market.

Chicago, IL

