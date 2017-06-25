Canadian PM Trudeau sends congratulations message on Romanian Blouse Day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent a congratulatory message to the Association of Moldovans in Ottawa- Gatineau on the occasion of the Romanian Blouse Da y, Digi24.ro reported. "Renowned for its colorful patterns and intricate, hand-made embroideries, the Romanian blouse is worn proudly on this day as a symbol of the Romanian identity," Trudeau said in his message.

