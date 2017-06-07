Bulgaria wants to be free of EU monitoring by end of 2018

BUCHAREST, Romania - Bulgaria's foreign minister said Wednesday her country will finally complete reforms to its judicial system by the end of 2018 in order to end a decade of EU monitoring - "which can't go on forever." During a visit to Romania, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Bulgaria is committed to fulfilling 17 recommendations to reach "an irreversible result" with reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.