Bulgaria wants to be free of EU monitoring by end of 2018

BUCHAREST, Romania - Bulgaria's foreign minister said Wednesday her country will finally complete reforms to its judicial system by the end of 2018 in order to end a decade of EU monitoring - "which can't go on forever." During a visit to Romania, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Bulgaria is committed to fulfilling 17 recommendations to reach "an irreversible result" with reforms.

Chicago, IL

