Bucharest park hosts IT experts race this June

The fourth edition of F-Secure Step by Step Cross, a running event for IT experts, will take place in Bucharest's Tineretului Park on June 24. The running event aims to raise awareness of the importance of sport and movement for a healthy lifestyle among IT professionals, whose work life is rather sedentary. The event's ambassador is former Olympic champion Gabriela Szabo.

