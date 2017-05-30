Bucharest park hosts IT experts race this June

The fourth edition of F-Secure Step by Step Cross, a running event for IT experts, will take place in Bucharest's Tineretului Park on June 24. The running event aims to raise awareness of the importance of sport and movement for a healthy lifestyle among IT professionals, whose work life is rather sedentary. The event's ambassador is former Olympic champion Gabriela Szabo.

