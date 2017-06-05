Bucharest Mayor Firea: I would like a woman Prime Minister
The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, said, on Saturday evening, that it is not an option for her to run in the Presidential elections, nor to take over the Government, but that she would like a woman to become Prime Minister, without saying who. "From a personal point of view, and this is not a political statement, I would like for a lady, a woman to be Prime Minister; I have high confidence in the work capacity of women, in their loyalty, in the way they know how to organize and in their pragmatism.
