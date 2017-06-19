Bucharest gets ready for extremely hot summer days

The National Administration of Meteorology issued a warning of increased atmospheric instability and thermal discomfort on Thursday, June 22, which is valid until Saturday morning, 04:00. Besides rain in regions such as Maramures, Transylvania, Crisana, Banat, and Moldova, as well as in the hill and mountain areas, the warning also announced high temperatures and thermal discomfort in southern Romania this weekend, especially in the afternoon.

