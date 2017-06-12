Bucharest: 9 reasons to see Romania's capital
The days of being known as the "Little Paris of the East" may be long gone, but that doesn't mean Bucharest's glory days are gone, too. Between the dreary Communist-era apartment blocks are Byzantine buildings, centuries' old churches and Art Nouveau mansions that stand out as the survivors of earthquakes, war and communism.
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
