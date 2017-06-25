British Ambassador: Romanians living in the UK are still welcome despite Brexit
The Romanians living, working or studying in the UK are still welcome despite Brexit, said the British Ambassador to Bucharest Paul Brummell. "The negotiations started in a constructive way and we are looking forward to a good relationship between the UK and the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC