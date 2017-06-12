BNR puts into circulation coins to mark 10 years since Romania's accession to the EU
Pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania , as of 19 June 2017, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation a set of three coins and a brass collector coin for numismatic purposes, along with a brass commemorative circulation coin, dedicated to the anniversary of 10 years since Romania's accession to the European Union, a press release of the Central Bank informs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC