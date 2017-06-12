BNR puts into circulation coins to ma...

BNR puts into circulation coins to mark 10 years since Romania's accession to the EU

Pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania , as of 19 June 2017, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation a set of three coins and a brass collector coin for numismatic purposes, along with a brass commemorative circulation coin, dedicated to the anniversary of 10 years since Romania's accession to the European Union, a press release of the Central Bank informs.

