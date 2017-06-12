Blood donors get free entry to Romani...

Blood donors get free entry to Romanian summer festivals

People who donate blood to mobile caravans in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanta, and Timisoara will get a free ticket at Untold or Neversea , two of the biggest summer festivals in Romania, according to the organizers. The mobile caravans will be in Cluj-Napoca on June 17-18, Bucharest on June 24-25, and in Constanta and Timisoara on July 1-2.

