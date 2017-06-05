Backup software made in Romania, used...

Backup software made in Romania, used on NASA's International Space Station

A backup software developed in Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, is being used on NASA's International Space Station starting May of this year. NASA has purchased 20 licenses of the Backup4all software, developed by a group of programmers from Cluj-Napoca, who own the local company Softland, reports local News.ro .

